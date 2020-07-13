Assam Flood: Flood situation worsens in Assam, affecting nearly 1.3 million people

Guwahati: Floods continue to wreak havoc in Assam for the past several days. The situation of this natural disaster in the state became more serious on Sunday with four more people killed in floods and landslides. About 13 lakh people have been affected in 24 districts of the state. It has been said in a government report. Assam State Disaster Management Authority said that one person each died in floods in Kamrup and Kaliabor revenue areas of Naogaon district, while two people died in a landslide in Sonapur area. So far, 70 people have died due to floods and landslides in the state. Of these, 44 people died in floods while 26 died in landslides. After the landslide in Jorabat, the Guwahati Traffic Police has issued an alert regarding the movement of vehicles. Let us know that the situation in Sikkim is also worsening due to floods. Here a 4-storey building collapsed in a flood. Its video is becoming very viral on the Internet. Also Read – 1,109 villages submerged by floods in Assam, 6 lakh people affected by flood, Brahmaputra flowing above danger

Talking about Assam, the Guwahati Traffic Police tweeted, "Due to heavy rains yesterday, there was a landslide in Jorbaat on National Highway 37. Traffic is closed on one of the tracks on this route for security reasons. Affiliated agencies are at work. In Anglong, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts, 12.97 lakh people have been affected by the floods. Barpeta is the most affected district with 3.84 people affected. After this about 1.31 lakh people have been affected in Dhemaji and more than 1.08 lakh people in Golaghat. Till Saturday, more than 6.01 people were affected by the floods in 20 districts.

#WATCH Sikkim: A large part of a 4-storey building located in Mangan collapsed due to incessant rains. pic.twitter.com/hCND0ry3hC

The authority said that 2,015 villages are inundated and crops in 82,546.82 hectare area have been damaged. It also said that 224 relief camps and distribution centers are being run in 16 districts where 21,071 people have taken shelter. Besides Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Dhubri and Goalpara cities, the Nematighat in Jorhat district and the Brahmaputra in Tezpur in Sonitpur district are flowing above the danger mark. Its tributaries, Subansari, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Kopili, Putimari and Pagladia are also flowing above the danger mark in some places. Some of its other tributaries – Manas, Becky and Sankosh are also flowing above the danger mark in some places.

The authority said that there has been widespread land erosion in Vishwanath, Sonitpur, Naogaon, Udalguri, Chirang and Baksa districts. The floods have affected 126 out of 223 camps in Kaziranga National Park. While 24 out of 25 camps in Pabitra Wildlife Sanctuary and 28 out of 40 camps in Rajiv Gandhi Orang National Park have been affected. According to the bulletin, 41 wildlife have been killed while 49 others were rescued in Kaziranga National Park.

