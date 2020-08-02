Assam Flood: Life returning to track, but 11 lakh people still affected by floods

Guwahati: In most districts of Assam, the flood waters have started receding slowly. The flood situation is improving, but 11 lakh people are still affected. The officials gave this information on Saturday. According to officials, 11 lakh people in 20 districts out of 33 districts are vulnerable to floods. Of these, 8.30 lakh people belong to the six western districts of the state – Goalpara, Morigaon, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Golaghat, Dhubri and East Lakhimpur. Also Read – Flood in Bihar: Rivers in Bihar overflow, affecting about 38 lakh people in 12 districts

Officials of India Meteorological Department said that there has been no monsoon rain for the last nine days. Due to this, the flood situation is sure to improve. Crops planted in 75,711 hectare fields of the affected districts are still submerged. Previously, crops on 122,573 hectares were submerged on 24 July.

According to ASDMA officials, nine major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, are buried at many places. Sonitpur, where the Brahmaputra and Jia Bharti rivers flow, both flowing above the danger mark. According to forest department officials, 55 percent of Kanjiranga National Park has been drowned. At least 145 wildlife have died due to floods.