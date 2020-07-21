Assam Flood: More than 40 lakh people affected by floods in Assam, UN said- We are ready to help

new Delhi: Assam is facing floods these days. 23 districts of Assam have been hit by floods. For this reason, lakhs of people have been transported from one place to another. During this time many people have also died due to floods. Meanwhile, the United Nations has extended a helping hand towards India and said that if the Indian government needs support, the United Nations is ready for it. Also Read – Weather Alert: Clouds in many states of the country, warning of heavy rain at some places

In this regard, United Nations Federation spokesman Stephen Dujarik said that about 40 lakh people had to be moved from one place to another due to floods in Assam. Such situation is also seen in Nepal, which has arisen due to heavy rains. Dujaric said that 189 people have died due to floods so far. That is why the United Nations Federation has decided that if India needs it, we are ready to help. Also Read – PM Modi at UN ECOSOC- Outbreak of epidemic has provided new opportunities for rebirth and reform to UN

Nearly 4 million people have been displaced in Assam, India and neighboring Nepal due to heavy flooding from monsoon rains, with the death toll at 189. United Nations stands ready to support the Government of India if required: Stéphane Dujarric, Spox for UN Secretary- General pic.twitter.com/dKt8eVWz3b Also Read – PM Modi will address the session of United Nations Economic and Social Council today, see this time LIVE – ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2020

Let us know that many lakh people have been removed from one place to another place in Assam. Due to heavy rains, there is a lot of destruction here. Life has become disturbed. Not only this, about 90 percent of the national parks have also been drowned here. Cattle and a single pair of cattle have also died due to floods. So far 5 single singe rhinos have died. Although NDRF teams are deployed in Assam. Flood relief work is going on continuously.