Assam Flood: Third flood in Assam, 2.71 lakh people affected in 7 districts

Guwahati: There has been a slight improvement in the situation arising due to the third wave of floods in Assam, yet 2.71 lakh people from seven districts of the state are still in the grip of flood. Officials of the Disaster Management Department said this on Thursday. He said that 1,90,537 people are affected by floods in Nagaon district of central Assam. Crops planted in 25,307 hectares of fields have been drowned in 426 villages in seven districts. These districts are Nagaon, Barpeta, Biswanath, Hojai, Morigaon, Goalpara and Western Karbi. This flooding continues to be a problem for about 46,000 animals in sanctuaries and national parks. Also Read – Assam Flood: flood situation worsens in Assam, 3.18 lakh people affected

Officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said that for the third time floods occurred in the midst of the Kovid-19 crisis. Due to this, crop in 13,500 hectare has been submerged in 390 villages of 13 districts. He said that one person has died in Nagaon district and one person is missing in Dhemaji district. So far, more than 119 people have died due to floods in the state this year. Please tell that even before this, there has been a severe flood in Assam a month ago. In such a situation, millions of people in the state were affected by it and many districts were submerged. Also Read – Mumbai: Torrential rains brought life to a standstill, floods in many areas, vehicles submerged on the streets

At the same time, the outbreak of floods was also seen on wild creatures. Many animals also died due to floods in Kanjiranga National Park. However, during this period, the NDRF and relief rescue teams did much better work in many villages and districts and people were rescued at many places ahead of time. Let us know that more than 119 people have died due to floods. Also Read – Monsoon will return from next week, heavy rains may occur in many states, know about IMD’s report about the weather