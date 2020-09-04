Assam government lifted weekend lockdown and night curfew

Guwahati: Assam government has removed the weekend lockdown and night curfew. However, restrictions related to Kovid-19 will remain in force in restricted areas till 30 September. Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna gave this information on Friday. Earlier in the day, an order was also issued in this regard, which lists the various activities permitted outside the prohibited areas. Also, information about restrictions issued till the next order is also given. Also Read – J&K Encounter Update: Three terrorists killed, three army personnel injured in encounter in Baramulla

The order said that from September 7, the operation of public vehicles has been approved. The chief secretary tweeted, “Weekend lockdown and night curfew are lifted. However, please follow the Kovid-19 guidelines to protect yourself and others around you. ” Also Read – CBSE released these dates of 10th-12th class Complementary exams

To prevent the spread of the corona virus epidemic, weekend lockdown and night curfew were imposed throughout the state from late June. After 3,054 new cases of Kovid-19 in Assam, infection cases in the state increased to 1,18,333 on Friday. At the same time, the death toll rose to 330 after the death of seven more people. Also Read – Amidst border dispute in East Ladakh, Rajnath Singh met Chinese Defense Minister in Moscow

It is noteworthy that on Thursday, a bench of the Guwahati High Court, hearing a PIL, had instructed all the District Police Chiefs, their junior officers and station in-charge to be active on the streets.

This instruction was issued in view of the increase in the case of Kovid-19. The bench directed that the police must see whether the order issued by the state health department on May 8 to wear masks and observe social distance in public places is being followed.

Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters on Friday that a standard operating procedure (SOP) is being prepared to implement the instructions of the Guwahati High Court on compliance with the Kovid-19 guidelines issued by the Health Department. .