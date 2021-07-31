Assam Mizoram Border Dispute: Assam Leader Minister Himanta demanded a impartial company to research the violence at the Mizoram border

Assam Mizoram Border Dispute: Assam Leader Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday wondered the justification for registering an FIR in opposition to him and 6 state officers by means of the Mizoram executive in reference to the new violent clashes alongside the border. How can an FIR be registered in Mizoram when the incident came about within the ‘constitutional space’ of Assam, he mentioned.Additionally Learn – Assam averted its other folks from coming to Mizoram, Northeast India will stay one for us: Mizoram CM

Sarma mentioned he can be "more than pleased" to sign up for the probe, however questioned why it was once now not being passed over to a "impartial company". The Mizoram police had registered an FIR in opposition to Sarma and 6 officials on more than a few fees of try to homicide and felony conspiracy on the Varengate police station past due on Monday evening following a conflict between Mizoram and Assam police. The FIR become public on Friday.

Citizens of those two northeastern states had been additionally concerned on this conflict. On this, six Assam Police team of workers and one resident had been killed. Reacting to the improvement, Sarma tweeted, "Will gladly cooperate with the investigation… However why is that this topic now not being passed over to a impartial company, particularly when the incident happened inside the constitutional area of Assam."

Sarma mentioned that he has spoken to his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga in this.

The 4 cops in opposition to whom the FIR was once registered are IGP Anurag Agarwal, Cachar DIG Devjyoti Mukherjee, Cachar SP Vaibhav Chandrakant Nimbalkar and Dholai police station in-charge Shahabuddin.

