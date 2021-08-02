Assam-Mizoram Border Dispute: PM Narendra Modi will meet the MPs of Assam nowadays, efforts are being made to ascertain peace

Assam-Mizoram Border Dispute: The continued border dispute between Assam and Mizoram is now being resolved. In the meantime, Top Minister Narendra Modi goes to satisfy the MPs of Assam. Allow us to inform you that this step of PM Modi is being observed as an try to identify peace between the 2 states. Union House Minister Amit Shah spoke at the telephone the day past with the Leader Ministers of each the states of Assam and Mizoram. It’s been made up our minds to settle the topic prior to Shah via discussion and non violent way.Additionally Learn – Assam-Mizoram border dispute: Amit Shah spoke to the Leader Ministers of each the states, know what was once the outcome

He tweeted that there was once a chat at the telephone between Union House Minister Amit Shah and Assam Leader Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. We have now agreed to get to the bottom of the Mizoram and Assam border dispute amicably via significant discussion. Additionally, Mizoram Leader Minister Zoramthanga appealed that the folk of Mizoram must keep away from posting inflammatory messages on social media in order that the ambience of hysteria will also be ended.

On the similar time Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted that he has suggested the Assam Police that Rajya Sabha MP from Mizoram ok. The FIR registered towards Vanlalvena must be withdrawn. Alternatively, the case towards those that had been booked within the violence case will proceed.