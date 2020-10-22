Assam-Mizoram border dispute resolved, vehicular traffic started

Assam / Aizawl: The Assam-Mizoram border issue, which has been going on since a fortnight, has been resolved. With this, the movement of vehicles laden with more than 300 Mizoram-bound essential goods has started on Thursday. Apart from this, the process of removing security forces from the region of Assam has also started. A top official gave this information on Thursday. Also Read – Indian army shows humanity, its 3 civilians and cattle returned to China amid controversy over LAC

South Assam Range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Dilip Kumar Dey said that more than 300 freight-laden vehicles, mostly trucks, were heading to their destination in the neighboring state. De told IANS over phone, “The Mizoram government has assured to gradually withdraw its security forces from the border areas inside the Assam region. The situation is quite normal along the border of Mizoram. ” Also Read – India-China Border News: India and Chinese Army to move from conflict zone in East Ladakh: Sources

Talks between the two states were held on Wednesday to resolve the Assam-Mizoram border dispute. The meeting was attended by Satyendra Kumar Garg, Joint Secretary (in-charge of North East), Ministry of Home Affairs and Home Secretary of Mizoram as well as top officials of both states. The two sides have agreed to hold regular talks to resolve their border problem and to prevent any untoward incident. Also Read – This app will remove your parking problems

Garg on Thursday, Mizoram Governor P.S. Sreedharan met Pillai at Raj Bhavan in Aizawl. He held a meeting with Chief Minister Joramthanga at his residence and with Chief Secretary Lalnumavia Chuango to end the border impasse.

A Mizoram government release said that the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs has conveyed to the Governor, the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary that bilateral talks were successful, road blockades have been lifted in the border areas and vehicles have entered Mizoram since Wednesday night. Have started doing Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also talked to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Mizoram Chief Minister several times so that the crisis can be averted.

Explain that earlier Mizoram had said that if the blockade of trucks supplying to Assam is not reduced, it will make necessary imports from abroad. Tensions had increased in the border areas since October 16 after clashes between residents of Assam and Mizoram states. The ground level talks between the two states on Tuesday had failed.