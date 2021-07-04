Assam, Mizoram Leader Secretaries To Meet Over Border Problems

Assam and Mizoram have a long-pending dispute relating to their borders (Document)

Assam Leader Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday stated the state is striving for an amicable technique to “border disputes” with neighbouring states and famous that leader secretaries of Assam and Mizoram will cling a gathering within the nationwide capital on July 9.

Mr Sarma stated at a press convention so long as the dispute stays, there used to be of a chance of “problems erupting” and it wishes “mature dealing with”.

“Sadly, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram have border disputes with Assam. So long as this dispute stays, there might be some factor that may stay on erupting on all sides. Thus, it wishes mature dealing with. We have now began the method of dealing with the problem. We’re protecting our borders very firmly on the identical time speaking to the counter states for some amicable answer,” he stated.

Assam and Mizoram have a long-pending dispute relating to their borders.

The Leader Minister had stated previous that resolving border disputes amongst sister states used to be a very powerful goal of his govt.

