Assam recruitment scam: main accused BJP leader surrenders, BJP expelled from party

Guwahati: BJP leader Diban Deka, one of the main accused in the Assam Police recruitment scam, surrendered to the police in Barpeta district of the state. He was taken into custody and the party expelled him on Thursday. A police officer said that Deka and former DIG P.K. Dutta was absconding since the scam surfaced. He surrendered in Pathcharkucci area on Wednesday night, soon after which he was taken into custody.

The officer said that he has been brought to Guwahati for questioning. Deka was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Kamrup, from where he was remanded in the custody of the crime branch of the Guwahati Municipal Police for five days. A BJP spokesperson said that the party's state unit expelled him with immediate effect after his arrest.

Deka has identified himself on Facebook as a member of the BJP Kisan Morcha National Executive and had contested the 2011 Assam Assembly elections as a BJP candidate and was also expected to contest the 2021 assembly election. The written examination for recruitment of disarmed sub-inspectors in Assam Police was canceled on September 20, when its form was leaked on social media.