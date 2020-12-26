Assam’s culture is the jewel of the entire nation, the Northeast has emerged as the engine of development for the country: Shah

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Northeast has emerged as an engine of development for the country. He said that all extremist groups have returned to the mainstream. Shah said at an event organized to launch four projects in Kumar Bhaskar Varma area in Aminggaon here that earlier, movement and violence, separatists and various armed groups were seen, but now they are all part of the mainstream. Also Read – Kashmir witnessed the most peaceful period since 1990 under PM Modi’s rule: Shah

He said, “All those youth have now joined hands for the development of Assam and are now competing with the global youth through start-ups and other projects to make the state the development engine of the nation.” Has targeted former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for not resolving the issue of the outstanding Rs 8000 crore of oil royalty in the state. Also Read – Smriti Irani Reversed on Rahul Gandhi, said – Gandhi family has departed from Amethi, will also farewell to Rae Bareli in 2024

He said, “Singh represented Assam for 18 years but he could not resolve the issue but Modi ji cleared the dues before the BJP government came to the state and also ensured that the future This amount will continue to increase and reach the people of the region. Also Read – BJP’s mission Assam: Amit Shah said in Guwahati – come and discuss farmers with the government in the mainstream

Some people are protesting over the reforms in the agriculture sector. I would like to appeal to them to come forward & discuss it with the government to find a solution: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at an event in Kamrup, Assam pic.twitter.com/RshCST0DyB – ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2020

Shah said, “The culture of Assam is not alone in itself but it is the jewel of the entire nation and it was Sankardev, the Vaishnava saint of Assam who spent his entire life on the path of devotion, calling it literary works, traditions, culture, Enriched with religious ideas which were also recognized in the rest of the country.

He said on the occasion of the beginning of the development and beautification project of Batadrav ‘Than’ at Borduwa in Nagaon district, the birthplace of Vaishnava reformer-saint Srimanta Sankardeva, that Sankardev and Madhavdev had organized the entire state and now Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Vishwa Sarma The team has united the people of the state by maintaining and promoting the heritage and tradition of the state.

He said, “The Congress did not think of developing his birthplace, but the BJP believes that the state cannot progress until language and culture develop.” Shah said that one lakh in the state There are more “Namghars” (Vaishnava prayer and community halls) that are propagating the message of Shankaradeva and the state government has decided to give 2.5 lakh rupees to eight thousand Namghars.

He congratulated the signatories of the Bodo Accord and praised the recent Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election in a violence-free environment. The Home Minister said that in the BTC elections people gave a mandate to the NDA. He said, “The NDA’s victory in the recently concluded Bodoland Territorial Council elections is like a semi-final before the assembly elections and the NDA will win by an overwhelming majority in the Assam assembly elections.”

He said that Congress and other parties could not stop the infiltration, but the BJP government led by Narendra Modi stopped it. He said that elections would be held soon and the separatists would again come with a different agenda and try to mislead people, take them on the path of agitation but “I want to ask them what you have given by agitating – what has been the development?” , Poverty has ended, healthcare has improved, structural development has taken place… .. only young people have died.

On the occasion of laying the foundation stone of nine new law colleges in the state, Shah said that the state has given the Chief Justice like Ranjan Gogoi to the nation and it is expected that many more legal giants will come out of these colleges in future. He said that Modi has made a remarkable contribution to the health sector of the state and there are now seven medical colleges and hospitals in Assam and six more will be set up. He said that the Health Minister of the state is to deal effectively with the corona virus epidemic in Assam. Himant congratulated Vishwa Sarma.

Shah alleged that the poachers were protected by the Congress government. He said that it was the BJP that conferred Bhupen Hazarika, the cultural icon of Assam, with the Bharat Ratna. He said that some people are agitating against agricultural reforms. He appealed to these people to come into the mainstream. Shah said, “I urge you to talk to the government and try to resolve the issue through dialogue.”