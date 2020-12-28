Assam’s neighboring states accused ‘encroached our land 56 times this year’

Assam News: The Assam government on Monday informed the assembly that in the year 2020, it faced 56 incidents of land encroachment by neighboring states like Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patwari, in a written reply to the question of Leader of Opposition, Devavrata Saikia, said that incidents of land encroachment in 11 districts came to light from January 1 this year. Also Read – Assam’s culture is the jewel of the entire nation, the Northeast has emerged as the engine of development for the country: Shah

On behalf of Chief Minister Sarbanad Sonowal, Patwari said that the maximum 17 cases were reported from Cachar due to which violent clashes took place between the people of Assam and Mizoram. He said that one person died in a clash in Cachar. Also Read – BJP’s mission Assam: Amit Shah said in Guwahati – come and discuss farmers with the government in the mainstream

The minister said that after Cachar seven incidents of land encroachment were reported from West Karbi Anglong and Kamrup districts. He said that Lakhimpur (six cases), Dhemaji and Karbi Anglong (five cases), Jorhat (four cases), Karimganj ( Two) And one case each came from Sadia, Tinsukia and Sivasagar. Also Read – Amit Shah, on a three-day tour to the northeast, will welcome many big plans at night in the midst of dhol-nagaras in Guwahati

He said that the Assam government has written several letters to the concerned states and the Center to take back the encroached land.

(input language)