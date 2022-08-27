Assassin’s Creed and Shadow of Mordor stand out among Prime Gaming’s 8 free games for September

Amazon gives us other great titles for PC, granting a catalog superior to that seen in this month of August.

Amazon has a habit of giving incentives to users subscribed to Prime, and it does giving away great games. The month of September is a good example of this, because from the 1st with just one click we will already have in our library various games at no additional cost. In the case of the most relevant games, they give us a key to redeem it in its corresponding launcher.

In an entry published on the official blog, Amazon has revealed the games that we will see in a few days available for download. Without a doubt, the main dishes of this month are Assassin’s Creed Origins and Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor beside 6 more titles. We already anticipate that it is also on the list Football Manager 2022 so that the most fans of the world of football can immerse themselves in this deep simulator.

Free Prime Games in September

are still available to redeem the August Prime Gaming games, among which Starcraft Remastered stands out. Amazon Prime announced last month that it was raising the price by 40%, that is, will cost 50 euros a year in Spain. Anyway, it is also worth noting that the Amazon Luna subscription service has to reach Europe as well.