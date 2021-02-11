Assassin’s Creed Chronicles China – Free on PC for a Limited Time

Time to celebrate the lunar new year: Ubisoft, in its Lunar Sale, offers us Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China so free for PC. To download it, yes, before February 16 at 5:00 p.m. (peninsular time). Of course, we keep it forever if we do.

This offer called Lunar Sale supposes a set of discounts also in the entire catalog, which reach 80%. Games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Immortals Fenyx Rising and Watch Dogs: Legion are on sale, and we can also use the LUNAR15 coupon, which will add an additional 15% discount to the one already established in the games.

With a very particular visual style and fulfilling the dream of many users, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China offers us a side scrolling development adventure which is set in the eastern country and has an artistic section that draws attention because it is strongly separated from what is seen in the rest of the saga. There were others in these “Chronicles”, which invited us to meet new members of the Brotherhood throughout time and space, such as the sounded delivery in Russia.