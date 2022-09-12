Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade is the most ambitious game in the saga for mobile, announcement and trailer

Ubisoft presents its most powerful title, set in China, for this type of device to date.

Marc-Alex Coté, producer of the Assassin’s Creed saga, was in charge of presenting the title and ensuring that the game includes all the iconic elements of the franchise. That is to say that, in the purely playable sense, there have been no cuts that compromise the classic experience of the series. Everything, yes, duly optimized for mobile devices and the rigors of touch controls.

In the trailer that accompanies the news we can see some impressive scenarios and at main characterwhich will be fully customizable for the first time in the series, in addition to the classic eagle who has already become on his own merits not only an ideal helper for our heroes but also a very recognizable point in the series.

It will allow parkour on the Great Wall of ChinaIt doesn’t seem like a coincidence that the video game is set in China, a very important market within the world scenario of interactive mobile software. Let us also remember that this is not the first time that the Ubisoft series has ventured into that country, and it is that we already had Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China at the time, although with a totally different playable approach.

In terms of dates, we don’t have much information, we simply know that “It will arrive soon” to mobile devices and that will allow things as striking for the franchise as “parkour on the great wall of china“And that there will be several cities. However, that soon collides a bit with the “on the horizon” that the French company announces for this launch also in the great scheme for the future of the franchise.

Do you want to know more about the future of the series? Do not hesitate to consult other great announcements from this link, such as Assassin’s Creed from Japan or Mirage, the new installment closest in time: an Assassin’s Creed Mirage that we tell you everything about here.

