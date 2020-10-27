General News

Assassin’s Creed live-action series in the works at Netflix

October 27, 2020
2 Min Read

Netflix has revealed it’s adapting the Murderer’s Creed online game franchise right into a live-action series.

Taking to Twitter, the streamer wrote: “Netflix + Murderer’s Creed” alongside a 10-second video of the Murderer’s Creed’s image captioned with the phrases, “A Netflix Authentic Series”.

NX On Netflix then added: “Netflix can be growing an Murderer’s Creed live-action series. @Ubisoft‘s Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik will function Government Producers.”

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot revealed again in 2016 that the firm have been in talks with Netflix to develop a brand new series primarily based on the Murderer’s Creed franchise, whereas a yr later, plans for an anime present set in the sport’s universe have been introduced.

Ubisoft’s Murderer’s Creed, which was launched in 2007, follows Desmond Miles, a modern-day bartender who discovers that his ancestors have been famend assassins and is compelled by Abstergo Industries to relive the reminiscences of his ancestors in his DNA via superior expertise.

A movie adaptation of the online game series was launched in 2016, starring Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Brendan Gleeson and Charlotte Rampling.

The upcoming live-action series is only one of many collaborations between Ubisoft and Netflix; the corporations are presently engaged on a movie adaptation of The Division and an anime series primarily based on Splinter Cell, whereas the streamer can be house to 4 series of Ubisoft animated series Rabbids Invasion.

Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information, or have a look at our new TV reveals 2020 web page to search out out what’s airing this autumn and past.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.