Assassin’s Creed live-action series in the works at Netflix

Netflix has revealed it’s adapting the Murderer’s Creed online game franchise right into a live-action series.

Taking to Twitter, the streamer wrote: “Netflix + Murderer’s Creed” alongside a 10-second video of the Murderer’s Creed’s image captioned with the phrases, “A Netflix Authentic Series”.

NX On Netflix then added: “Netflix can be growing an Murderer’s Creed live-action series. @Ubisoft‘s Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik will function Government Producers.”

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot revealed again in 2016 that the firm have been in talks with Netflix to develop a brand new series primarily based on the Murderer’s Creed franchise, whereas a yr later, plans for an anime present set in the sport’s universe have been introduced.

Ubisoft’s Murderer’s Creed, which was launched in 2007, follows Desmond Miles, a modern-day bartender who discovers that his ancestors have been famend assassins and is compelled by Abstergo Industries to relive the reminiscences of his ancestors in his DNA via superior expertise.

A movie adaptation of the online game series was launched in 2016, starring Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Brendan Gleeson and Charlotte Rampling.

The upcoming live-action series is only one of many collaborations between Ubisoft and Netflix; the corporations are presently engaged on a movie adaptation of The Division and an anime series primarily based on Splinter Cell, whereas the streamer can be house to 4 series of Ubisoft animated series Rabbids Invasion.

