Assassin’s Creed Mirage is especially inspired by a specific installment of the saga

One of Ubisoft’s creative directors points to Unity as one of the most parkour-focused titles.

One of the main news that left us the Ubisoft Foward Held a few days ago by the company was the presentation of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the next great title in the popular saga that will be the first to land next year on PC and consoles. We have already seen it and we have told you its details, and one of the aspects that we have insisted on the most is that back to the origins of the franchise.

This is something that is further evidenced by the strong focus that developers want to put on the parkour and mobility around the city. In fact, in an interview with Game Rant, creative director Stephane Boudon says that they have taken inspiration from previous installments for this, the most influential being Assassin’s Creed Unity.

“Assassin’s Creed Unity has been a true inspiration for us. Unity was really built for parkour, with the animations and everything else. At Mirage, we want to achieve the best possible quality, that is, the best form of parkour that we can do, “explains the creative.

Our goal is to update and improve Unity parkourStephane Boudon“In this way, we have new movements for Bassim, also new techniques and the density of the city is key because it allows us to move quickly everywhere, like the rooftops of Baghdad,” continues Boudon. “Unity was an inspiration, of course, but our goal is to update and improve that with new animations and more speed for Bassim. As you know, in Valhalla Eivor it was heavy and parkour was not part of the experience. Another example of inspiration in Unity is in the crowds (people). It’s been a while since we’ve seen these kinds of crowds.”

In addition to Mirage, which is scheduled to launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S sometime in 2023the Ubisoft Forward of a few days ago left us with the confirmation that more games in the saga will arrive in the future on the platform known as Infinity, including the long-awaited RPG set in Japan, called Codename Red, and another title more than will come after it, codenamed Codename Hexe.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

Más sobre: Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Ubisoft y Assassin’s Creed: Unity.