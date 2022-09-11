Assassin’s Creed Mirage reveals the length of its campaign

The video game is not in the size line of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or Odyssey.

Today has been the big day for Ubisoft to reveal all the future news of the Assassin’s Creed saga, and it has done so with countless announcements and, of course, the first details of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The installment of the series that will come out next year.

If you have followed the event you will have been able to see the trailer and learn much more information, but we have had the opportunity to see the game in advance and, as if that were not enough, to chat with its producer: Fabian Salomona veteran of the French company and whom we have not been able to avoid asking about the duration of the video game.

“It’s not as big a title as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or Odyssey,” said Salomon, who belongs to the Ubisoft Bordeaux studio that was founded in 2017 and helped develop one of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLCs. “Here we are not so much focused on size as on telling a good story, which is compact and somewhat more guided than in other games in the series. Much closer to the roots of the franchise“.

That message of the roots and the importance of the narrative did not stop repeating itself during the interview and in the presentation itself, and it seemed like a wall to hide behind so as not to reveal too many details about the program in many areas that interest us. study in the absence of being able to teach you gameplay. However, by insisting, we got more specific information about the duration of the campaign for this Mirage starring a Basim whom we already knew as Eivor’s companion in the previous game.

“We could say the length goes online for games like Assassin’s Creed Revelations or Assassin’s Creed Rogue,” the producer specified, dropping an estimated playtime of about 12-14 hours if we are not too focused on exploring a city of Baghdad that, yes, promises to hold great surprises in its four districts.

Do you want to know more about the new historical adventure from Ubisoft? As we told you a few lines above, we had the opportunity to preview the game a few days ago, and here you can take a look at everything we know about Assassin’s Creed Mirage so far.

