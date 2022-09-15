Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on Xbox Game Pass is a reality: available today on PC and consoles

Ubisoft’s open world has made its appearance at the Xbox conference on the occasion of the Tokyo Game Show 2022.

If you haven’t been able to try Assassin’s Creed Odyssey yet, you have a good chance if you’re an Xbox Game Pass member, Xbox’s subscription service. And it is that the Ubisoft game is available from today in the catalogas you can see check yourself through the trailer that heads this news.

This announcement has been made during the conference that Xbox has held on the occasion of the Tokyo Game Show 2022, the annual event that started in Japan this week. In this way, not only Xbox console users will be able to access the game, but also PC Game Pass players you can give it a try if they are subscribers.

Subscribers can access on both Xbox and PCIf you don’t know what Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is about, we remind you that it is an open world title from the popular Ubisoft saga that was launched on the market in October 2018 and puts us in the shoes of a hero who will have to travel through Ancient Greecebeing able to choose between Cassandra or Alexios to embark on an epic journey that combines RPG elements with action combat and a careful recreation of the classic era.

Another game that will soon come to Game Pass and that has been announced during the Tokyo Game Show conference is Deathloop, which lands on Xbox on September 20 after ending its exclusivity with PlayStation. In addition, the [email protected] Fall Showcase held yesterday left us with another handful of confirmed games for Microsoft’s subscription service.

