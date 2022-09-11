Assassin’s Creed officially announces its desired video game set in Japan: Codename Red

Night full of announcements and news for fans of the most famous video game killers.

Tonight Ubisoft has held its event to commemorate the 15 years of the Assassin’s Creed saga, but also to announce everything that has to do with the future of the series. Future that goes through the already announced Assassin’s Creed Mirage, but that has also had some interesting surprises.

Probably the biggest has been the presentation of a new Assassin’s Creed set in Japan, something that fans have been dreaming of since time immemorial. It is a video game that still does not have a release date or confirmed platforms, although at least it seems impossible to think of a launch before 2024but which is being developed by the same team that took over the amazing Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: Ubisoft Quebec.

In fact, from the little we know about the game beyond having seen a promising teaser, it is that it is just another game rpg style than the one that is closest and that was already announced: Assassin’s Creed Mirage. A game that its own managers define as a shinobi fantasy that “will let us explore one of the most anticipated environments by fans.”

What is Ubisoft Montreal up to right now? The studio responsible for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, meanwhile, is working on Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe. It is a video game about which, for the moment, no great details are known beyond the fact that it is very far away in time and that it is presumably set in a context of witchcraft. They are big projects, both this and Red, Ubisoft’s flagships to a greater extent than a Mirage that has a somewhat smaller prism.

Assassin’s Creed en Netflix

In addition, those responsible for Ubisoft have also talked about other projects, such as the Assassin’s Creed series for Netflix that we have already told you about in the past and that has real actors. The series is still in the early stages of production, so there is still time to see it in our homes, and they themselves are collaborating closely with the television platform through Ubisoft Film and Television. The showrunner is Jeb Stuart, screenwriter among others for films like The Fugitive.

Likewise, this series is not the only thing in which they are working with netflixand it is that the publisher has also announced that they have a new mobile game that is not the already announced Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade, but is a title that they are developing exclusively for Netflix’s own platform.

As if all this were not enough, they have recalled several important events that are taking place in the near future, such as, for example, also concerts by the Assassin’s Creed Symphonic Adventurean Assassin’s Creed 15th anniversary making of book, a figure of Amunet the one we remember from Assassin’s Creed Origins, an Assassin’s Creed podcast called Echoes of Historythe novel The Magus Conspiracy or the Webtoon sequel to Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag.

