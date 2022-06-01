Assassin’s Creed Origins already has a date to bring the PS5 and Xbox Series experience to 60 FPS

The delivery of the Assassins in Ancient Egypt has confirmed its presence on Xbox Game Pass for next month.

Ubisoft has its sights set on the future of Assassin’s Creed, but that doesn’t mean it has abandoned the deliveries it already has on the market. This is demonstrated by a novelty in Assassin’s Creed Origins that, although it does not catch us by surprise, is still good news for those who have this experience pending in Ancient Egypt: the 60 FPS in PS5 y Xbox Series.

Assassin’s Creed Origins will include 60 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series on June 2The Assassin’s Creed Twitter account has accompanied this news with a date: June 2nd. In this way, the users of the next-gen only have to wait a couple of days if they want to try the Origins adventure in all its splendor, since this feature increase game performance and therefore offers a much smoother experience.

If you are thinking of discovering the beginnings of the Assassins with the 60 FPS of PS5 and Xbox Series, we leave you our analysis of Assassin’s Creed Origins. Because, although said installment was launched back in 2017, it managed to achieve all the virtues that the franchise traditionally boasts in the artistic shine once moresomething that is complemented by news related to a huge map, unprecedented features and a well-loaded lore.

Also, we no longer have an excuse with Assassin’s Creed Origins. As originally promised, the title will be integrated into the Xbox Game Pass catalog on June 7thso we have new opportunities to enjoy this experience thanks to a collaboration between Ubisoft and Xbox that has left us with another game to enjoy throughout the month.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

Más sobre: Assassin’s Creed Origins, Assassin’s Creed, Ubisoft, PS5, Xbox Series y FPS.