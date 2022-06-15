Assassin’s Creed: Origins will be free on PC, PlayStation and Xbox to try for a few days

PC, console and Stadia players will be able to enjoy the saga’s Egyptian adventure until June 20.

An Assassin’s Creed anniversary event was planned for this afternoon, where the next content of Assasssin’s Creed: Valhalla, at the moment the last video game of the franchise in stores, and in which the arrival has been celebrated and much has been discussed. from Assassin’s Creed Origins to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on June 2. In fact, the RPG will be available for free trial this weekend.

Origins arrived with 60 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series at the beginning of the month“Discover the origin of the Assassin Brotherhood. Set in Ancient Egypt, Assassin’s Creed Origins is a new beginning. Explore the great pyramids and hidden tombs throughout Ancient Egypt and enjoy the varied and memorable storylines throughout your adventure. Play the full version of Assassin’s Creed Origins for free from June 16 at 6:00 p.m. to June 20 at 6:01 p.m. (Peninsular time)!, announce from Ubisoft.

AC: Origins launched nearly five years ago on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, bringing a significant breath of fresh air to the series. “Assassin’s Creed Origins is exactly what it promised. Waiting a year for Bayek’s adventure has been worth it, and we are talking about an extraordinary launch that returns us to the best form of the franchise”, Álvaro Castellano valued in the analysis of Assassin’s Believe: Origins.

After this title would come later Odyssey and Valhalla. What will be next? Assassin’s Creed: Infinity is expected, although there are rumors of a mid-release. We will find out in September, in a very special event announced by Ubisoft.

More about: Assassin’s Creed: Origins, Assassin’s Creed, Ubisoft and Free Games.