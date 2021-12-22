Assassin’s Creed Origins will take us to an Ancient Egypt with more performance: Ubisoft promises 60 FPS

The French company continues to present news around one of its star franchises.

Since the launch of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, fans have been looking to the adventure of Eivor, which has been enhanced after the announcement of the most ambitious expansion of the saga and future crossovers between titles. However, Ubisoft still does not abandon previous installments of the franchise, and demonstrate these intentions with a new goal: to bring Assassin’s Creed Origins at 60 FPS.

Although this idea will encourage all users who have enjoyed this experience in Ancient Egypt, Ubisoft has not released the news in a grandiose way. During the celebration of Assassin’s Creed Day, a date that praises all the stories around the franchise, Ubisoft has subtly dropped on Twitter that will improve Origins performance with an increase in your FPS.

Added to this, it seems that the French company prepares more surprises for your community, since it invites us to be attentive to their social networks. In this sense, Ubisoft hints at more news about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and the saga in generalWell, we still have to learn more about the ambitious Assassin’s Creed Infinity.

Ubisoft has not clarified what day we can enjoy Assassin’s Creed Origins at 60 FPS, so we will have to wait for more information on the subject. Furthermore, it is expected that the so-called ‘Great Exodus‘Complicate the company’s plans with all its games, as many Ubisoft employees have left their jobs due to various internal problems.

