Assassin’s Creed the Ezio Collection coming to Nintendo Switch: we already have a trailer and release date

The collection will include all single-player DLC from all three games, an animated short, and a miniseries.

Ezio Auditore from Florence has become an icon within the popular Assassin’s Creed saga, as the protagonist of some of the most loved deliveries of the franchise. The trilogy that covers the arc of the character has already arrived this past generation on desktop consoles to now make its appearance in the hybrid of Nintendo.

HD Rumble, touch interface and adapted HUDThe compilation comes after the release of Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection, featuring the notables Black Flag and Rogue, and Assassin’s Creed 3 Remastered. As in the other versions, Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection will be accompanied by Assassin’s Creed Embers, an animated short film, and for Assassin’s Creed Lineage, a miniseries that brings context to the story of the Auditore family.

Available on Nintendo Switch next February 17The Ezio Collection is coming to Nintendo Switch on next February 17 featuring Assassin’s Creed 2, Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood and Assassin’s Creed: Revelations, plus all published DLC for one player so far in all three games. The physical edition will include the second installment of the franchise on the cartridge, accompanied by a download code for The Brotherhood and Revelations.

As Nintendo Life has shared, extras like Embers and Lineage, plus audio packs for additional languages ​​will be served as digital content with a download that can take up up to 35 GB. Among the specific features for Nintendo Switch, we will have the adaptation to HD Rumble, an interface adapted to the touch screen and an optimized HUD. After almost 15 years of franchise, the second installment of Assassin’s Creed continues to stand out as the best rated by critics to date.

Más sobre: Assassin’s Creed, Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection y Nintendo Switch.