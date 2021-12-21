Assassin’s Creed To Have Its Own Official Symphonic Concert In Celebration Of Its 15th Anniversary

The premiere will be in Paris, France, at the end of 2022. The concert will tell the story of the saga on a musical journey.

Created to commemorate the 15 years of the franchise, Ubisoft just announced a new symphonic concert Assassin’s Creed official named Assassin’s Creed Symphonic Adventure. Over the years, this Ubisoft franchise has become one of the best known in the industry, standing out for its impressive recreations of worlds, and with stories that always seek to teach us something new about history.

Music has always played a key role in the Assassin’s Creed experienceJesper KydThe symphonic concert has an orchestra and full choirs, which will offer an immersive experience that will cover the history of the saga on a musical journey. The narrative of the games will be the focus in all the pieces prepared for the concert, which will be accompanied by video montages, in perfect sync with the orchestra, choir, and soloists.

The concert is developed by Overlook Events, the creators of the Symphonic Adventure from Dragon Ball and Saint Seiya. This time, however, they will have the support of Ubisoft’s creative teams, to ensure the highest possible fidelity to the Assassin’s Creed universe.

The first concert will take place next October 29, 2022 in Paris, France, within the prestigious Grand Rex. During this date, not only the 15th anniversary of the Ubisoft franchise will be celebrated, but also the 90 years from this historic place, located in the heart of the city.

“Music has always played a critical role in the Assassin’s Creed experience,” he shared. Jesper Kyd, composer of the Assassin’s Creed titles. “I look forward to you joining us for this exciting new concert production tour in 2022 and beyond.”

