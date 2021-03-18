Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla adds a fan-requested feature, and now they don’t like it

Ubisoft has added a feature repeatedly requested by fans in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but now users don’t like it.

In the game update 1.2.0, which launched on the Xbos Series, PS5, PS4, PC, and Stadia on March 16, we’ve seen the addition of new skills, the Ostara Festival, and transmog, which allows players to change the appearance of their gear while keeping the attributes to be able to create custom outfits (something MMO fans are already familiar with).

Players want to equip the best armor, but they still do not like that aesthetically, so they asked that this function be implemented (present in previous games), however, the way to do it has not been liked.

In Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, we could do it for free and from inventory. In Valhalla you have to pay 50 units of silver, in addition to managing more changes.

On the Reddit website they have echoed the situation along with all the requirements they now have.

“The Transmog was free at Oddysey. There’s no reason it should cost 50 silver each time here. I know it’s a small amount, but it’s a very frequently used feature and it’s ridiculous.”

You can also buy silver from the game store in exchange for real money, something that has not been liked much among the community. “The only reason they do this is because they want people to pay more for the title, which is disastrous,” they say on the forum.