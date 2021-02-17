Entertainment

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla adds river raids and improvements

February 17, 2021
1 Min Read

Update 1.1.2 of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla arrives today and brings with it new river raids and many improvements for the title.

As detailed on Ubisoft.com, update 1.1.2 will be released on all platforms today and will weigh no less than 10.23 GB on pS4 and 19.53 GB on Xbox Series X / S.

As for River Raids, it is a new mode of the Yule season of the game and can be replayed as much as we want. It will allow us to go to unexplored regions of England; It is part of the free update and will bring us more loot, prizes and challenges if we go deep into it.

In addition, Eivor will have new abilities that you can see in the list of updates on the official Ubisoft website, which adds even more depth to the customization of the character in the game. With Ubisoft’s current strategy to take advantage of existing games, it is clear that we have a long time ahead with news for existing titles today in the company’s repertoire.

