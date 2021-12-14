Assassin’s Creed Valhalla dates its major expansion and announces a free crossover with Odyssey

The adventures of Eivor go further with two unprecedented experiences in the franchise, one of them free.

November marked a year since the release of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but Ubisoft is far from abandoning this delivery. For this reason, as promised just a few hours ago, today he has broadcast a live show with which he has presented news related to the Viking adventure of Eivor, which on this occasion is expanded with two totally new experiences in the franchise.

On the one hand, the French company raises the public’s expectations with a new expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Dawn of Ragnarök. Continuing with the characteristic mythology of the game, we will put ourselves in the shoes of the very god odin to move and act as one more protagonist of the franchise. After all, the Norse god of war and wisdom must save his son by facing legendary creatures in epic battles.

Dawn of Ragnarök will be the franchise’s most ambitious expansionThis expansion, which will be the most ambitious of the franchise, will allow us to be more than a murderer, since we will also enjoy divine abilities never seen in the saga that will be related to Odin’s attributes as god. Therefore, we will be able to experience a new way to play Assassin’s Creed Valhalla from March 10, 2022, as Ubisoft has confirmed this release date in its official trailer.

But this doesn’t mean that Eivor’s adventures end in what we’ve seen in Valhalla, as Ubisoft teams her up with another iconic figure in the franchise to create new histories. In this sense, Ubisoft has announced the first Assassin’s Creed crossover that will form an encounter between Eivor and Kassandra, from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, through different experiences for each game.

As seen in the trailer, Eivor and Kassandra will cross paths in both installments, which will be seen in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla with the new story A Fated Encounter and with the mission Those Who Are Treasured in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Not many more details have been given about the plot of these two experiences, but it is clear that they will be led by both heroines at the same time.

Crossover Stories will add two new stories to the Eivor and Kassandra gamesContinuing with the crossover, Ubisoft gives us a gift before Christmas and allows us to discover these stories tomorrow, December 14th, by way of totally free. Therefore, users who already have one of the two deliveries (or both) will be able to enjoy Ubisoft’s proposal in just a few hours, which could lead to the French company studying more similar situations in the future.

In this way, Ubisoft gives us more reasons to return to both the Viking and the Greek adventure, as this content is intended to let’s relive the two experiences in a way unprecedented in the franchise. In addition, with the crossover between Eivor and Kassandra, we can prepare for the premiere of Dawn of Ragnarök, which in just a few months will show us a totally new face as the protagonist of an Assassin’s Creed.

And, considering the success of the latest installment and the franchise in general, it is not a surprise that Ubisoft continues getting news to extend the user experience. After all, we said in the analysis of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that it manages to perfectly combine Viking brutality with the iconic stealth of the saga, but these kinds of characteristics have not stopped Ubisoft from creating modes like this. Discovery Tour, which is free for owners of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

More about: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, Dawn of Ragnarök, Crossover Stories, Date and Trailer.