Assassin’s Creed Valhalla encourages us to explore the Viking lands for free for a limited time

Ubisoft dates its new free trial in its lively roadmap until the next expansion.

The second year of content for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is off to a strong start, with an expansion released late last year that will take us to embody Odin himself in the rescue of his son, Baldron a journey to the kingdom of Svartalfheim which will arrive on March 10. But this is not the only news that we will receive until then.

Ubisoft has shared its roadmap from the official Assassin’s Creed Twitter account, confirming an interesting update 1.5.0 that the next one will come February 22 and of which they have not given too many details, although we expect great surprises, especially considering that that same weekend an event will take place for try the game for free.

We can play for free from February 24 to 28The event will start next Thursday. February 24th and will last until monday February 28 allowing us to play for free, although we expect more information as the event approaches. Regarding the new expansion, although it is a content that continues after the events of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, newcomers will also find the doors of Svartalfheim open, if they seek to access The Dawn of Ragnarök.

If you want to know more about the new expansion of the Viking epic, in 3DJuegos we tell you all the details: five powers with whom to fight, new historyplus equipment for our main character, new challenges, etc. But if you haven’t played Eivor’s adventure yet, remember that our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla review is available.

