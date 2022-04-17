Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is getting a new free game mode, a limited-time event and more

Ubisoft details the content coming to the latest installment of its popular franchise in its roadmap for April and May.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is becoming one of the longest adventures of the popular Ubisoft franchise and is achieving it with the support of the company, which has not stopped nurturing the adventures of Eivor. The success of this delivery can be seen reflected in the more than 1,000 million dollars that it has managed to enter.

The Ostara Festival returns for a limited timeIn addition to the paid expansion that Ubisoft has released for the game: The Dawn of Ragnarök, players can continue to enjoy more content for their game with limited-time events and even a new free game mode. The French company has shared it through its Roadmapwhich prepares us for what is to come in what remains of April and May.

We will receive a free game mode next April 19The next April 19th we will receive the 1.5.1 update. next to new free game mode which they have baptized as Mastery Challenge Pack 2. Just a couple of days later we will enjoy the Ostara Festival, an event that we already celebrated last year and that will be available from April 21 to May 12. Also in May will be the 1.5.2 update. and the Armorya new function of which they have not yet shared more data.

The latest celebration of the Ostara Festival brought us fun activities, mini-games and easter egg hunt, although we do not know if this year the festivals of the Saxons will undergo any change. If you have not yet visited the northern seas together with Eivor in this epic adventure from Ubisoft, remember that at 3DJuegos you have our analysis of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla available.

More about: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed and Ubisoft.