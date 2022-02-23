Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is updated and will be free to play this weekend on all platforms

Ubisoft’s latest adventure is a success for its coffers, but the company leaves in search of new players.

Maybe Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is surpassing all the hopes placed in him by Ubisoft, but that does not stop the company from wanting to catch more players. In this way, during this weekend you can play the action and adventure RPG in an open world for free in PC, PlayStation, Xbox y Stadia.

“The first Free Weekend of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla offers you the captivating experience of playing as Eivor, a Viking legend. He explores an open world from the Dark Ages, wielding powerful weapons and leading epic raids in search of a place among the gods in Valhalla. Let the war begin. Let kingdoms fall. It is the age of the Vikings”, we can read in the description of the event shared by Ubisoft.

Thus, from February 24 to 28, those interested in the adventure will be able to try it through the PlayStation, Xbox and Stadia stores. On PC it will only be accessible through Ubisoft Connect, although the game can be purchased from the Epic Games Store.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla gets an update

This free weekend arrives shortly after the premiere of the update 1.5which in addition to providing support for The Dawn of Ragnarök, its new expansion, adds a new difficulty mode (Saga), corrects a problem with the mission “A gathering storm”, and incorporates various improvements in the acclaimed video game. You can read the full patch notes in a statement from Ubisoft.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has generated more than 1,000 million dollars to Ubisoft since its launch at the end of 2020. If you want to know more you can read the analysis of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla published on the pages of 3DJuegos that said: “more restrained in many aspects, He knows how to look at the good of his predecessors, rescue old concepts and update them making them accessible to today’s player”.

