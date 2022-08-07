Assassin’s Creed Valhalla prepares an unexpected collaboration with one of Marvel’s superheroes

A leak leaves us with images of Eivor wearing Iron Man-style armor and more extras.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla continues to expand its content in order to keep the attention of its players. Until now, Ubisoft has extended the hours of play with a paid DLC in which we control Odin and a free game mode that explores the roguelike possibilities of the Viking installment. However, the developer does not want to leave out one of the most surprising proposals that we have seen in a game of the style.

This version of Eivor-Iron Man could shoot lightning from his chestWe are talking about a cosmetic that, according to the discovery of the dataminer Pedder (via Kotaku), would confirm an unexpected collaboration between Ubisoft y Marvel. An action that would be represented through a skin for Eivor that, through tremendously advanced armor for the time, reminds us of Iron Man. To finish fitting the superhero in this version of England, the game files also allow us to observe an ability with which Eivor-Iron Man would shoot lightning with the chest.

Fuente: AndyReloads (YouTube)

This would be complemented by extras like a mechanical crow, a mount and two swords. While these files exist within Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft still they have not confirmed their future insertion in the adventure. In addition, it should be remembered that this dataminer managed to find evidence of a Thanos-related cosmetic, something that was never officially seen.

While we wait for Ubisoft to confirm or deny this information, we can continue to enjoy an experience that, from time to time, adds free packs for players. If you still don’t dare to start this adventure, keep in mind that in our analysis of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla we value the developer’s decision regarding reduce filler content betting more on quality.

More about: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft, Iron Man and Marvel.