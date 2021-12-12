Assassin’s Creed Valhalla quotes us for the presentation of its long-awaited expansion

We already have a date and time for the broadcast that Ubisoft will carry out live on its YouTube channel.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has already been over a year old, the latest adventure in the long-standing Ubisoft franchise has passed through several generations and has expanded its horizons to different media, on a journey that has taken us through ancient Egypt, Greece, the Crusades or Renaissance Italy. In its latest installment, the action puts us fully in the shoes of a Viking warrior who will leave Norway in search of fortune.

There’s more to see than Midgard in Assassin’s Creed ValhallaAssassin’s Creed’s official TwitterUbisoft has maintained a firm commitment to this latest installment, loading it with new content, events and with a great expansion in the making, in a roadmap that promised to extend until next 2022. The next Monday, December 13 at 6 PM (CET) This is when the event will take place where the French company will present the new content for the adventures of Eivor.

The presentation will be on December 13 at 6 PM (CET)It has been the official Assassin’s Creed Twitter profile that has summoned us for this new adventure, which promises to have a great mythological load. “There’s more to see than Midgard in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla“, the company advanced in its statement. These possible new worlds will be presented through an event in direct on the Ubisoft YouTube channel.

Last October 19, Ubisoft totally added free for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla users, its Discovery Tour: Viking Age, an interesting educational tool where we can access a non-violent experience within Viking culture. If you want to know more about our bloody Viking, remember that you have available our analysis of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

