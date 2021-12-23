Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will extend its Christmas event, the Yule Festival, due to game problems

Some players are unable to enter the event, so Ubisoft will extend its duration while they work to fix the bug.

Players of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla are enjoying their Nordic landscape from a most festive perspective with the Yule Festival, the Christmas delivery event. Here, and continuing with what we had already seen last year, users can relax by participating in tests and contests with which to get useful rewards as weapons or shields. However, there are players who have not yet been able to enjoy these celebrations, so Ubisoft has already issued a statement With which extend the duration of the event.

We hope we can fix it in early January due to the holidaysUbisoftAccording to Ubisoft’s post on Twitter, it appears that users are unable to access the Yule Festival due to a bug to resolve: “We are working to solve a problem that prevents players from accessing the Yule Festivities. We will expand the event so that everyone has the opportunity to enjoy it,” explains the developer. Therefore, it seems that we will have the chance to experience the Christmas party. beyond January 6, 2022, initial date on which the event would end.

If we wait for an update that definitively fixes this problem, it seems that we have to wait a few more days, as Ubisoft prepares a patch that will be released next month: “We hope we can fix it at early January because of the holidays “, they comment in the tweet. After all, the dilemma has been in the middle of some dates reserved for employees to enjoy the Christmas festivities with their families.

Either way, Ubisoft is working on both the latest Assassin’s Creed installment and the future of this franchise. 2022 will be a year full of content for all fans of the saga, as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will launch its new expansion in March and is preparing for a symphonic concert at the end of the year. Apart from all this, the French company keeps even more surprises on its flagship game, as it has confirmed that we will find more crossovers between installments in the future.

More about: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft and Event.