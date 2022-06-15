Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will have a free game mode with a launch window, and there are more surprises

Ubisoft has prepared a celebration event to announce some of the news of its franchise.

The Assassin’s Creed franchise is celebrating. With 15 years behind it, the Ubisoft saga celebrates the milestone with an event full of news about some of its installments, including content for the most recent Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Because, according to the information shared during the broadcast, the developers are preparing a good handful of free updates for the next few months.

The Forgotten Saga mode is coming this summerUbisoft has reviewed some of the content that will be included in Eivor’s adventure, but probably all the attention of the players will fall on The Forgotten Saga; an ambitious game mode that, through mechanics inspired by the genre rogue-litewill lead us to constant battles in which we must die and learn to move forward.

No release date for The Forgotten Saga has been given, but Ubisoft plans to release it sometime in the summer. As for the rest of the content updates, the developer promises the return of festivals, as well as patches that introduce more types of armor, new tombs to explore this fall, and a Mastery Challenge Pack 2.

Finally, the Ubisoft team summons us at the end of the year, a time when the last episode of Eivor’s story as a free chapter for all players. In this way, the authors make sure to continue nurturing their game with more content and, incidentally, encourage us to try more installments of the franchise. Because, after releasing the 60 FPS patch for Assassin’s Creed Origins on PS5 and Xbox Series, he lets us try it with a free game period.

More on: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed, Game Mode, Free, Ubisoft and Update.