Assassin’s Creed will have a special event and Ubisoft has already given us a date and time

This first half of June has been full of video game announcements, thanks to events organized by PlayStation, Microsoft and Geoff Keighley, but perhaps many have missed Ubisoft, one of the most active companies at this time in the past. The French firm ruled out organizing an event a few days ago, however they have made room in their agenda to “celebrate” Assassin’s Creed.

We don’t really know what kind of guests this party will have, but we do know its date and time: this Tuesday, June 14, starting at 6:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). It can be followed through the official Ubisoft channels on YouTube and Twitch.

There are rumors of a game reverted DLC for the end of the yearAnnouncement of this event has soon raised the level of expectation among the fans of the franchise for some kind of announcement about his future. However, according to reports published by the Bloomberg agency, there is speculation about a possible DLC for Assassins Creed: Valhalla converted into an independent video game that could arrive as soon as this year, although the launch fork also points to 2023.

Officially nothing has been said. Yes, the development of Assassin’s Creed Infinity is confirmed, in a very early stage of gestation in the fall, which should be the one who marks the future of the saga once it reaches the stores. Being still in the beginning of its production, it may still be early for some kind of video game trailer, but a party like this could leave us with a clue of its ambition.

Of course we cannot rule out that the legacy of the saga is only celebrated with some kind of special promotion and we are left without news. Be that as it may, from 3DJuegos we promise to have two eyes and a pair of hands attentive to what this Ubisoft broadcast focused on Assassin’s Creed does.

