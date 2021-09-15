Assault on BJP, Congress and JDS for demolishing masses of temples on this state

Karnataka Meeting Consultation: The opposition events in Karnataka, the Congress and the JD(S) were attacking the ruling BJP each within the Meeting and within the Council. The opposition is made up our minds to boost the problem of temple demolition in each the homes because the ruling BJP is embroiled in the problem within the backdrop of the Very best Court docket order to transparent spiritual constructions in-built public puts.Additionally Learn – Politics in Karnataka, opposition birthday party Congress leaders reached the meeting by means of bullock cart

Opposition events are slamming the ruling BJP in this factor because the birthday party at all times involves the fore relating to issues of Hindus. Now that the state govt is all set to demolish 2,989 unlawful spiritual constructions, maximum of them temples and different Hindu spiritual centres, the BJP is being compelled to douse the hearth because the pro-Hindu outfit and its personal leaders take this step. are criticizing. Additionally Learn – Alloted room for Namaz in Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha, BJP mentioned – construct a temple too

Following the apex court docket’s 2009 order, 6,395 unlawful spiritual structures of all faiths had been recognized. In 12 years, 2,887 spiritual constructions were demolished, evacuated and relocated within the state. In line with govt assets, a complete of one,242 spiritual constructions were constructed on public houses within the state since 2009. Additionally Learn – When will the universities from elegance one to 5th open in Karnataka? CM Bommai gave a large replace

A complete of one,579 unlawful constructions were recognized in Dakshina Kannada district, thought to be a BJP stronghold. In Shivamogga, the local district of former Leader Minister Yeddyurappa, 740 constructions were recognized. The Congress has filed a grievance towards BJP MP Pratap Simha with the Mysore district commissioner, who mentioned he’s going to now not concentrate to any person relating to faith.

Leader Minister Basavaraj Bommai has ordered a halt to the demolition of temples for 2 days and mentioned pointers will probably be issued after learning the Very best Court docket order. At the first day of the conference, Congress leaders reached the Legislative Meeting in bullock carts to protest the hike in gas costs.