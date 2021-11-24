Assault on Payet: Lyon fan who threw the bottle was sentenced to six months in prison

* The moment Payet is hit with a bottle

The follower of Lyon who threw a bottle at the captain of the Olympic Marsella, Dimitri Payet, in a weekend match in Ligue 1, was sentenced on Tuesday to six months in suspended prison. Wilfried Serriere, 32, was also expelled from the Parc OL stadium in Lyon for five years as a result of his behavior.

The French footballer required medical assistance after receiving a blow to the side of the head while preparing to take a corner in less than five minutes, which caused both teams to return to the locker room.

“I don’t know what was going through my mind”Serriere testified in court. Although his regret did not serve him well since now he will not be able to return to the stadium for at least five years. In turn, the food delivery man had to pay a symbolic fine of one euro in damages for having interrupted the meeting.

He also apologized to Payet and said it was not his intention to hit him. The prison sentence is not effective, although now Serriere will have to modify his behavior if he wants to avoid falling behind bars since he enjoys conditional release.

This is how Payet withdrew to the locker room after the attack he suffered (Reuters)

Regarding the match between Lyon and Marseille, which only played four minutes, Ligue 1 announced that on December 8 it will issue a ruling to determine whether the remainder of the match should be completed. For now, Lyon were ordered to play their next home game behind closed doors.

Sunday’s episode of violence was one more in a French season that has been marred by several similar events. Without going any further, in August Payet was also hit by a bottle during a match in Nice, and then ultras from the home team jumped onto the pitch to hit him. The club had a championship point taken away for that fact. On that occasion the duel resumed after several minutes.

Last week, the Marsella was ordered to play his next home game behind closed doors after problems against him Paris Saint Germain, when Neymar and Lionel Messi were attacked by projectiles.

With information from AFP