Assault the Bank of Spain in Way Down, the video game adaptation for PS4 of the Spanish film

FAS3 premieres this adventure now available for purchase on PlayStation 4 based on the film by Jaume Balagueró.

A few weeks ago, Way Down, a robbery and robbery thriller directed by Jaume Balagueró (Rec), whose action has now been adapted to PS4 by FAS3, a Madrid team of young developers with the support of PlayStation Talents, hit theaters across Spain. The adventure is now available in exchange for 19.99 euros.

As in the film, this video game offers the user an adventure of espionage and action in which they have to assault the vault of the safest building in the world, the Bank of Spain, specifically during the South Africa Soccer World Cup in 2010 that, as you will remember, the national team won.

“The player will have to circumvent the guards and find a way to enter the famous safest vault in the world, while the whole country celebrates the most important sporting event in recent times. It will not be easy, but not even the laws of the state, not even the laws of physics scare Thom Johnson, the brilliant young engineer recruited to find out how to break the secret to accessing its insides and find a little treasure in just 10 days“They detail from PlayStation.

Thus, in Way Down they await moments for stealth, combat and exploration, as well as challenging minigames to open security doors, etc.

Its creators are also working on another adaptation for PlayStation 4, a fast-paced graphic adventure with large doses of action by MalnaZidos. Way Down was released in theaters a week ago and has already raised 2.7 million euros in Spain.

More about: Way Down, FAS3 Estudios and Cine y videojuegos.