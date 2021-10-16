Assaults on Hindu Temples in Bangladesh: ISKCON appeals to PM Modi, mentioned – ship delegation to Bangladesh to prevent the violence

ISKCON known as PM place of abode & asked his secretary to tell PM that he will have to discuss with Bangladesh PM to finish this cycle of violence: Spiritual functionaries of the Indian ISKCON group have appealed to Top Minister Narendra Modi to interfere within the subject in regards to the frenzied mob assaults through masses of Muslim neighborhood participants on Hindu temples right through Durga Puja celebrations in Bangladesh. ISKCON Vice President of Kolkata Radharaman Das mentioned, “We known as the Top Minister’s place of abode and asked his secretary to tell the Top Minister that he will have to communicate to the Bangladesh PM to finish this collection of violence. The day before today an enormous crowd of about 500 other people entered our temple. They broke the idols of the deities within the temple premises, badly injured the devotees, 2 of them have died.”Additionally Learn – T20 International Cup 2021, BAN vs SCO: Know what’s going to be the possible taking part in XI, who would be the captain in Dream11?

ISKCON Vice President Radharaman Das mentioned, "It is extremely unlucky. Now we have additionally written a letter to the United Countries and appealed to them to sentence it and ship a delegation to Bangladesh."

That is very unlucky. We’ve additionally written a letter to United Countries and appealed them to sentence this & ship a delegation to Bangladesh: Radharaman Das, Vice-President ISKCON Kolkata (2/2) – ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2021

A mob of Muslim miscreants broken some Hindu temples right through Durga Puja celebrations in Bangladesh, forcing the federal government to deploy paramilitary forces in 22 districts. It used to be informed in media stories on Thursday that 4 other people have been killed and several other others have been injured within the violence. The day before today Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) squaddies have been deployed in 22 districts around the nation to forestall violence. Anti-crime Speedy Motion Battalion (RAB) and armed police have been additionally deployed together with the BGB to forestall violence in 22 of the rustic’s 64 administrative districts and somewhere else.

Squaddies deployed in 22 districts after the deaths of Muslim miscreants

Consistent with stories, 3 other people have been killed on Wednesday right through a conflict between police and Muslim miscreants in Hajiganj sub-district of Chandpur bordering Kamila, whilst someone else died later. A House Ministry spokesman mentioned that Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) troops had been deployed in 22 districts around the nation to forestall violence. The day before today, together with the BGB, the Anti-Crime Speedy Motion Battalion (RAB) and armed police have been ordered to stay deployed in 22 of Bangladesh’s 64 administrative districts and somewhere else to forestall violence. Rallies have been banned in Hajiganj through the government, the place officers showed that 4 other people have been shot lifeless. Two folks have been critically injured within the conflict.

Police opened fireplace on a crowd of greater than 500 other people

Police mentioned a few of their officials have been additionally injured because the mob attacked police and native administrative officers and vandalized their cars. It’s being informed within the information that the police had began firing at the crowd of greater than 500 other people. Alternatively, he didn’t specify whether or not other people have been killed in police motion.

Social media used to be extensively utilized on a big scale to incite communal stress.

Consistent with officers, the police have been knowledgeable after the alleged blasphemy incident at a Durga Puja pandal in Kamila, about 100 km away, following which an investigation used to be introduced. Violence additionally erupted in Kamila, portions of neighboring Hajiganj, Hatia and Banskhali coastal sub-districts following assaults on temples through miscreants. Social media used to be extensively utilized on a big scale to incite communal stress.

Call for for cover of Hindu temples together with motion towards miscreants

Hindu spiritual leaders termed the violence as a part of a conspiracy to disrupt Durga Puja celebrations and demanded motion towards miscreants in addition to coverage of Hindu temples. Kamila District Puja Rite Committee secretary Nirmal Buddy mentioned {that a} specific workforce performed blasphemous actions within the pandal to prevent Durga Puja.

Radical components attacked Hindu temples at 10-12 puts

Police mentioned that they have got up to now taken 43 other people into custody in reference to the violence. Individuals who put the primary video of Kamila worship position on social media have additionally been saved in custody. Deputy Inspector Common of Police Anwar Hussain informed the media in Kamila, “The investigation is happening and we also are figuring out the miscreants through having a look on the photos of the safety cameras.” Obaidul Qadir, basic secretary of the ruling Awami League and the rustic’s street shipping minister, mentioned fundamentalist components performed assaults on Hindu temples at 10-12 puts for political functions.

About 10 p.c of the inhabitants of 169 million in Bangladesh is Hindu.

Give an explanation for that about 10 p.c of the inhabitants of 169 million in Muslim-majority Bangladesh are Hindus. There were incidents of sporadic violence in the previous couple of years, most commonly because of rumor mongering via social media.