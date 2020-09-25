Assembly Election: Mamta Banerjee, kindly before election, will distribute money to Durga Puja committees after priests too

Kolkata: The outbreak of the Corona epidemic has been prevalent in the country and the world. In such a situation, many festivals were sacrificed on the altar of Corona. But guidelines have been issued in view of Durga Puja to be held in West Bengal. Also, in West Bengal, worship committees and hawkers are being given a gift from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Many people believe that the gift given by Mamta Didi is being given in Bengal in view of the changing mood in the election season. During this time, tell that it has been announced to give 50 thousand rupees to the worship committees and 2 thousand rupees to every hawker. Also Read – Durga Puja Guidelines: Guidelines issued for Durga Puja in Bengal, Mamta Didi’s gift to the worship committees

Mamta Banerjee said that due to the coronavirus epidemic this year, it will be difficult for Durga Puja committees to collect funds. The government has decided to give 50-50 thousand rupees to all the worship committees of the state, in order to prevent financial problems for the state’s worship committees in organizing Durga Puja. Mamta said, “We have decided to give Rs 50,000 to each puja committee along with other facilities like free fire-protection system in every pandal. This year, the pooja committees will not have to pay any tax to the municipal corporation and local bodies. ” Also Read – Mamta Banerjee spoke to suspended members of Rajya Sabha, read in praise

Apart from this, Mamta Banerjee has also given relief to the pandals in the electricity bill. Mamta Banerjee said that this year Pooja committees will get 50 percent rebate in electricity bill. While requesting all the residents of the state to follow the Kovid-19 safety guidelines during the festival, Mamta said that the celebrations will be different this year and people have to be really cautious about physical distance. He, however, said that he would be allowed to visit the pandal. Also Read – UGC NET Exam 2020: TMC MP attacked the Center regarding the exam schedule, said – some dates match with Durga Puja, the biggest festival of the state

The Chief Minister said, “We really need to be careful while celebrating the festival. I request all the organizers to keep their pandals as open as possible with separate entry and exit points. ” He said that pandals should have sanitizers at the entrance and wearing masks will be mandatory. According to the new rules, no cultural program will be allowed in the Durga Puja pandal this year. During this, it will be necessary to follow social distancing. There is now about a month left in Durga Puja, the biggest festival of West Bengal. In such a situation, preparations for celebrating with simplicity have started all over the city in view of Kovid-19 Mahamaari.

Please tell that due to Corona epidemic there is no such business in the country which has been untouched by its outbreak. In such a situation, security arrangements can be made by giving the amount declared by Mamta Banerjee to the Ferrymen to rebuild their business in the fair and by giving a lump sum amount to the Pooja Samitis. Let me tell you that elections are going to be held in West Bengal in 2021, in such a situation, the propagation has been started by the Trinamool Congress at all levels, small and big, in the streets of Bengal. However, many believe that Mamta Banerjee wants to increase the vote bank by paying money to the Pooja Committee and the family members. Let me tell you that in the last few years in West Bengal, Mamta Banerjee has been accused of promoting communalism and the politics of Muslim appeasement. According to the local people of Bengal, they also say that the Chief Minister does not show the kind of participation on Hindus and in Hindu festivals, as Eid, Bakrid etc. shows in West Bengal on the festival.

(Input-IANS)