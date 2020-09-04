Assembly elections to be held in Bihar before November 29, date will be announced soon: Election Commission

BIHAR ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2020: The Election Commission has announced that elections will be held in Bihar on time, i.e. before November 29, the assembly elections will be completed. Let us know that the term of the Bihar Legislative Assembly is ending on November 29, so in any case, the elections in Bihar will be done on time. In addition, the Commission has also said that the dates of elections will be announced soon. Also Read – Whom Chirag Has Finally Said – They Are Fighting To Rule Over Us .. Ruckus In Bihar

At the time of Bihar elections, the Election Commission has also made preparations for a by-election on 65 seats. For this, by-elections will also be held in 64 assembly and one Lok Sabha seats of various states around the elections.

Assembly elections are going to be held in the month of October-November this year in Bihar, which is going through the transition of Corona. For this, political stir has also intensified in Bihar and all political parties have started their preparations loudly. The Commission had also recently issued guidelines regarding elections and by-elections in the Corona era. Since then it was decided that elections will be held in Bihar on time.

Announcement of the schedule of Bihar General Assembly elections as well as these by-elections will be done by the Commission at an appropriate time: Election Commission of India https://t.co/j05jezzIHI – ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020

Earlier on 21 August, the Election Commission released guidelines for campaigning, which said that the candidate must submit security money online for nomination papers, affidavits and nominations. All people will put on masks for election work. Thermal scanning will be done during entry into the hall, room or campus associated with the election. Sanitizer, soap and water will be provided there. Everybody has to follow social distancing. Five people will be allowed to go door to door.

The LJP, which is involved in the NDA along with the opposition parties of Bihar, demanded not to hold elections. These parties said that the transition of Corona is still going on in Bihar, in such a situation, elections should be postponed.