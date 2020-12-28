Assembly elections to be held in these 5 states in the year 2021, this will decide the fate of political parties

Assembly Elections 2021: The year 2021 is going to decide the fate of many political parties. Assembly elections are going to be held in 5 states of the country (West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry). In such a situation, all political parties will enter the electoral arena in the new year with the passion to win these elections. These states like Trinamool Congress in Bengal, Left Democratic Front in Kerala, Congress in Puducherry, AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and BJP in Assam. All these parties are active due to elections in these states. Also Read – West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Triangular contest to be held in West Bengal, Congress will combine with Left parties

The discussion of West Bengal assembly elections is in every political corridor these days. Because it has been the Chief Minister for the last 2 times, Mamata Banerjee is getting a tough fight with the BJP. Here, Mamata Banerjee's close friends are joining the BJP one after another from TMC. In such a situation, there are increasing challenges for Mamta Banerjee.

Kerala Assembly Election 2021

Kerala is the only state in the country where there is a government of the Left. In such a situation, this time the Left coalition LDF formed the government by winning 91 seats out of 140, but the LDF is facing a challenge from the BJP in many places along with the Congress-led UDF. In such a situation, the question arises of the Left being able to save its existence.

Assam Assembly Election 2021

The BJP won the Assam seat in 2016 by defeating the Congress in Assam. After this, the BJP made Sarbananda Sonowal its chief minister. In the year 2016, BJP got 6 seats out of 126. The Congress won 26 seats and some seats by other regional parties.

Tamilnadu Assembly Election 2021

Assembly elections are to be held in Tamil Nadu in the year 2021 as well. However, the elections here are going to be special this time because in this election there will be no two big luminaries J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi. Please tell that last time AIADMK got 136 seats and DMK got 89 seats. However, superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are also expected to enter the electoral arena this time.

Puducherry Assembly Election 2021

Assembly elections are going to be held in Puducherry. At present, there is a coalition government of DMK and Congress. The Congress alliance got 18 seats during the last election, when the BJP and the All India NR Congress got 14 seats.