Assets – Vadim Nemkov-Anthony Johnson Headlines Bellator Gentle …

One of the most largest occasions in Bellator’s contemporary historical past is coming to the wasteland.



The semifinals of the Bellator Gentle Heavyweight International Grand Prix will happen at the similar card on Oct. 16 at Footprint Middle in Phoenix, resources instructed ESPN on Saturday.

The development might be topped through the semifinal between Bellator gentle heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkovy and more than one former UFC gentle heavyweight name challenger Anthony “Rumble” Johnson. Within the co-main tournament, Ryan Bader, present Bellator heavyweight champion and previous Bellator gentle heavyweight champion, takes on former UFC contender Corey Anderson within the different semifinal.

ESPN has 3 of the 4 semifinal competition ranked within the most sensible 10 on the planet at 205 kilos: Nemkov (6), Anderson (8) and Bader (9).

The winners of the ones two fights will meet at a later date to resolve the Grand Prix winner, the Bellator Gentle Heavyweight Champion and the winner of the $1 million match prize.

Johnson (23-6) is without doubt one of the maximum feared knockout punchers in MMA historical past. The Florida local made his Bellator debut with a knockout in the second one around of Jose Augusto in Might, his first assault in just about 4 years. That used to be within the quarterfinals of the Grand Prix. Johnson, 37, introduced a go back from retirement with Bellator final yr. He has misplaced to just one guy since 2012, a former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier. Each fights have been UFC gentle heavyweight name fights.

Nemkov (14-2) stopped Bader by means of second-round TKO final August to grow to be Bellator gentle heavyweight champion. The local of Russia effectively defended the name in April, a unanimous determination to win Phil Davis within the quarterfinals of the Grand Prix. Nemkov, 29, has gained 8 in a row. He’s a protégé of the mythical MMA heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko.

Anderson (15-5) is 2-0 since transferring to Bellator final yr. The Illinois resident is in a position Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov by means of TKO within the 3rd around of the quarter-finals of the Grand Prix in April. Anderson, 31, has gained six of his final seven with the one loss to that point in opposition to Jan Blachowicz, present UFC gentle heavyweight champion.

Bader (28-6, 1 NC) recovered from his name loss in opposition to Nemkov through beating former UFC champion Lyoto Machida through unanimous determination within the quarter-finals of the Grand Prix in April. The Arizona local has suffered only one loss in his previous 10 fights. Bader, 38, continues to be the Bellator heavyweight champion after successful a match in that weight elegance in January 2019 and shedding Emelianenko within the ultimate.

