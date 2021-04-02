‘Associates’ Reunion for HBO Max Sets Production Date

After a delayed begin because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the hotly anticipated “Associates” reunion is lastly set to movie subsequent week — the week of April 5 — a supply tells Selection.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry will reunite on a Warner Bros. soundstage for the HBO Max particular. HBO Max declined to remark.

The forged reunion was initially set into movement in late February of 2020, mere weeks earlier than the coronavirus disaster halted all movie and TV manufacturing. Sources near the matter had advised Selection final 12 months that every of the six stars would obtain not less than $2.5 million for collaborating within the particular. With all 10 seasons of “Associates” having left Netflix, the present’s new dwelling at HBO Max — boosted by a high-profile reunion — was supposed to assist launch the streaming service into an already heated direct-to-consumer market. WarnerMedia reportedly paid over $400 million for the rights to the unique collection.

After its preliminary March 2020 taking pictures date was known as off, WarnerMedia execs had then hoped to movie the particular by the top of the summer time, with Bob Greenblatt — then WarnerMedia Leisure chairman — saying that there was “worth to having an enormous, raucous dwell viewers to expertise these six nice mates coming again collectively and we didn’t wish to simply abruptly do it on an online name with, , six squares and folks taking pictures from their kitchens and bedrooms.” He had additionally left open the chance to filming the particular just about if the delay ran too lengthy.

However that shoot date was additionally pressured on the backburner because the pandemic raged on. The particular has lengthy been slated to movie on Stage 24, the unique “Associates” soundstage on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, Calif., with Ben Winston directing and govt producing alongside “Associates” govt producers Kevin Vivid, Marta Kauffman and David Crane.