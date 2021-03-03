Asterix 3D Animated Series With Alain Chabat Set at Netflix

Iconic French comedian e book character Asterix is all set for a brand new chapter on Netflix together with French director, screenwriter and actor Alain Chabat.

The streamer is partnering with main French writer Hachette’s Les Editions Albert René to create a 3D animated restricted sequence based mostly on the traditional. Chabat will direct and Alain Goldman of Legende Movies will produce.

The sequence, which will probably be based mostly on “Asterix and the Massive Struggle,” will debut in 2023.

Chabat wrote and directed “Mission Cléopâtre” (2002), probably the most profitable of Asterix’s quite a few appearances on display screen and the third highest-grossing function movie in French historical past.

“I’m French Canadian, and like most francophones world wide, I grew up with Asterix, his sidekick Obelix and dependable companion Dogmatix,” wrote Dominique Bazay, director, authentic animation at Netflix, on the streamer’s weblog. “I watched the animated specials and skim the books religiously. For those who’d advised the 8-year-old me that at some point I’d assist convey these characters to life… I wouldn’t have believed you.”

“For the reason that first Asterix graphic novel was launched in 1961, 38 volumes have been launched in 111 languages and dialects, with the thirty ninth due later this yr. (And there have additionally been 15 function movies relationship again to 1967),” Bazay added. “These tales inform the saga of the pugnacious warrior and his irreverent village companions who preserve a tiny nook of historic Gaul free from bumbling Roman invaders. Every new quantity and film is eagerly awaited by followers, particularly in France, Italy, Germany and Canada. I’ve all the time felt the distinctive tone of Goscinny and Uderzo’s humor is timeless. It’s why Asterix is so particular – it appeals to all ages and crosses all borders.”

“I’m excited to introduce Asterix, Obelix and Dogmatix to an entire new technology of followers world wide.”