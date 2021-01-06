Asteroid News 2021: Asteroid as big as the Eiffel Tower coming towards the Earth, what disaster is coming?

Asteroid News 2021, Asteroid Hitting Earth: An asteroid is coming towards Earth. This Asteroid is roughly equivalent in size to the Eiffel Tower in the French capital, Paris. This is being seen as a new crisis on earth. This asteroid may come closer to the Earth at any time in the beginning of this year.

This asteroid has been named 2021 CO247. It is about 0.83 times the size of the Eiffel Tower. It will pass about 74 lakh kilometers from the earth.

Three days ago on January 3, a huge Asteroid passed by the Earth. The size of this Asteroid was about 220 meters. It passed from about 6.9 million kilometers away from the earth.

Meanwhile, NASA scientists say that today there will be another crisis in the Earth’s orbit. Today, an Asteroid about twice as big as the Egyptian pyramids will enter Earth’s orbit. Its distance from the earth will be about 3.5 kilometers.

It is also being said in the reports that within a few days of the new year, three more small Asteroids will pass through the earth.

It states that in the coming days, a 15-meter Asteroid will pass a distance of about 64 lakh km from the earth. Within a few days, another Asteroid will pass from a distance of about 1.5 lakh kilometers from the Earth, which will also be about 15 meters in size. After this, another Asteroid, which will be 21 meters in size, will soon pass through a distance of about 21 lakh kilometers from the Earth.

NASA says that Asteroids of this size often pass close to the Earth. But it is very difficult to record them. These can be recorded only when they come directly towards the earth.