Aston Martin’s rookie mistake that made Sebastian Vettel look ridiculous at the Formula 1 Turkish GP

In a setting complicated by the wet track condition, everything happened in the Grand Prix of Turkey of Formula 1 where the one who best raffled the alternatives was Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), which returned to victory after 22 races. One that happened the worst was Sebastian Vettel, who suffered an incredible strategy error from his team, Aston Martin. Such was the failure with the chosen rubber compounds, that they made him enter the pits again to remedy the problem, but it was too late and the German finished 18th out of 20 competitors.

At the start of the race the rain stopped falling in Istanbul and with the running of the turns a mark was made on the asphalt belt. But a few delayed their pit stop as long as they could to change tires. On lap 38 Vettel received a call from his team to replace his tires and The strategy of the English team was to put dry tires on it, even though the asphalt was still wet.

They bet that the state of the track was going to change, something that did not happen and when they returned to the circuit, the quadruple world champion lost control of his car, ran into a curve, had to wreak havoc to keep it upright, so he decided to go back to the pits to get the intermediate tires for rain. The unusual thing was that the German could not keep the car straight and even on his re-entry to the pits he did a semi-spin.

The tires were changed again and he returned to the track at the back of the peloton, since at that point, except Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine), the rest made their stops and put fresh rubber, but with the wet floor compound to avoid having problems, something that Vettel suffered.

Aston Martin may have followed the plan of Hamilton who disobeyed the order of his team to change the tires and wanted to stay on track with the ones he had started. However, the compound that the Briton had – and the rest of the 18 riders – was for wet ground and not the tires. slick, the smooth ones; those that are used for dry floors.

The failure of the English team was something that does not happen even in a promotional category or in a zone since it is the ABC of motorsport, depending on the track condition. Beyond the rain stopped, the floor was still wet despite the footprint that was formed.

It was a race for oblivion for Vettel that in his first year with the British team he accumulated good and bad. For example, he returned to the podium after eight races (3rd in Turkey 2020) when he was second in Azerbaijan, and his fifth places were added in two classic venues like Monaco and Spa-Francorchamps.

Although the irregularity also marked his nine times in which he finished outside the top ten, including this Sunday. The German will continue to race in Aston Martin in 2022 where he hopes that with the change in technical regulations and the new cars he will have other results.

For now, Sebastian and the rest will have a two-week break that will include the trip to America to develop the three competitions that the calendar has on this continent. The first stop will be on October 24 with the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas, in Austin, Texas.

