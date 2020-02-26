Aston Villa v Man City preview: Watch Carabao Cup final on TV, live stream, prediction

Taking on Manchester City in a home cup final is quickly turning into one of the daunting duties in British soccer, however that’s the problem forward for Aston Villa.

City have received 4 of the final six League Cup trophies, and added an FA Cup to their tally final season with a 6-Zero rout of Watford.

In these 5 golden finals, City have scored 13 instances and conceded simply two objectives, making them a near-impenetrable cup final unit.

Villa head into the sport on the again of woeful Premier League kind, however in Jack Grealish they boast one of many brightest attacking stars within the high flight.

City are overwhelming favourites to reclaim their crown, however might Dean Smith’s males spring a shock when the groups lock horns at Wembley?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part it’s worthwhile to learn about the right way to watch the Aston Villa v Man City recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Aston Villa v Man City?

Aston Villa v Man City will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 1st March 2020.

The best way to watch Aston Villa v Man City on TV

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer (from 3:30pm) and Essential Occasion (from 4:00pm).

Sky clients can particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

The best way to live stream Aston Villa v Man City on-line

You may watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99, a week move for £14.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV could be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV can also be out there by way of BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on a wide range of units.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

With the best respect to Villa, that is City’s trophy to lose.

If messrs Sterling, De Bruyne and Aguero present up in tip-top situation with that relentless profitable mentality, it may very well be over earlier than half-time.

Nonetheless, this season’s Man City has revealed chinks of their armour, most alarmingly of their backline.

Villa should strike an ideal stability between making use of strain on City’s defence, not shying away from attacking them, and ensuring they don’t go away themselves woefully uncovered on the different finish.

If they will try this, now we have a recreation on our fingers. The chances are they received’t have the ability to crack the code.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-4 Man City