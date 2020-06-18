Aston Villa v Sheffield United – kick off time, TV channel and live stream as Premier League restarts

Right here it’s, the Premier League restart kicks off this week as Aston Villa tackle Sheffield United in a key conflict for each groups.

Each staff will likely be determined to return to motion with a confidence-boosting win to get off the mark, however some will want these victories and factors greater than others.

Villa are in dire straits proper now, the stress is all on them to take advantage of their remaining 9 video games.

Dean Smith’s males sit within the relegation zone in a tightly-congested pack of drop-zone candidates, whereas Sheffield United are flying excessive on the different finish of the desk.

The Blades are scrapping away for a Europa League spot, however stunningly stay within the hunt for fifth place, a spot which may safe a Champions League berth subsequent season if Manchester Metropolis’s anticipated ban is upheld.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things you should find out about learn how to watch the Aston Villa v Sheffield United recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Aston Villa v Sheffield United?

Aston Villa v Sheffield United takes place on Wednesday 17th June 2020, the primary match to happen because the Premier League was suspended as a result of coronavirus lockdown in March.

Upcoming video games will likely be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you possibly can tune in to observe each match live.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures information for the most recent occasions and data.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Sheffield United will kick off at 6pm – with Man Metropolis v Arsenal, the second recreation post-Undertaking Restart, set to happen straight after.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Sheffield United on?

You may watch Aston Villa v Sheffield United live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Foremost Occasion from .

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the entire sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

Discover out extra about the very best Sky packages

Live stream Aston Villa v Sheffield United on-line

You may watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV will be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV can be out there by way of BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of units.

Aston Villa v Sheffield United staff information

Aston Villa: Wesley and Tom Heaton stay sidelined by means of damage. Even after they return to health they can’t return to motion after being reduce from the squad checklist in February.

Nevertheless, John McGinn is again and will hopefully present Villa with a bit of further sparkle and objective menace from midfield.

Sheffield United: Totally match and raring to go, that’s the Sheffield United staff information for you.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson has prolonged his mortgage from Manchester United so there will likely be no scramble for a backup stopper within the remaining 9 video games.

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Sheffield United

It’s extremely powerful to reply the query with ‘Villa’ in most video games. They’ve deep points at each ends of the pitch.

A scarcity of hanging choices has been uncovered this season, whereas too many particular person, sloppy errors have ruined their hopes in too many video games.

In Jack Grealish, Villa have a maverick match-winner who may pull out a end result from wherever, however Sheffield United are impressively powerful to interrupt down and may dig in for a resolute efficiency of their first day again on the workplace.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 0-1 Sheffield United

Aston Villa v Sheffield United odds

